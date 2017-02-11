Elimination Chamber Predictions & Seth Rollins NEWS!

We will first start with the amazing news regarding Seth Rollins. According to the wrestling observer, Seth Rollins will be ready to go for Wrestlemania after that huge knee scare. This is great news, leading up to Wrestlemania this is the match many fans and the wrestling universe are really eager to watch.

Smackdown has done a very good job leading up to Elimination Chamber, especially with the lack of time they have had to do so. There is a solid card and we have three female matches to look forward too. I do not think three female matches on one card has ever happened, this is a blessing and something I do not take lightly or for granted.

MOJO /Hawkins: My gut is telling me MOJO will win to get the kickoff show hit with a little bit of fire. I would really be intrigued if they let Hawkins do his own piece of art and let the guy show who he really is. His gimmick is fine, unfortunately he always gets stuck in between being the guy that gets others over and loses. This match will be short but really looking forward to Hawkins getting a chance on a paperview.

Crews & Kalisto/Dolph Ziggler: I am going with Ziggler defeating this two men. I am not sure if that would include Kalisto turning heel or Ziggler just getting a sneaky win. You do not want a strong heel to keep losing and they need to build Ziggler up to be a dangerous heel.

Becky Lynch/Mickie James: All I know about these two is they hate each other. There is envy and hate involved but we need more a story then just I started women’s wrestling and feel neglected by the WWE universe. I like these two feuding, they are both top females in the wrestling industry, they just need a little bit more to work with. Match will be good, I am picking Mickie James to get the win with some cheating or interference.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: They really need to consider an NXT come up soon in regarding the tag team division. American Alpha is the best tag team WWE has in my opinion but the tag teams they are giving them build zero chemistry up. I am sticking with American Alpha retaining but a debut or return to spice things up.

Nikki/Natalya: These two work so well together and I am glad we can have some electrifying and detailed story telling with a women’s feud. I am really enjoying these two go at it and them not having a one on one match yet is helping build up the aggression. The pain hate and jealousy is all going to overflow this Sunday in the match. I am estimating this be the lengthiest women’s match of the night and Nikki to come out on top.

Luke Harper/Randy Orton: I’m curious how well Luke can handle being a baby face. He is a very athletic and talented wrestler for his size and I am looking forward what he can pull out of his pocket in this match. It is pretty clear to see that Bray will happy Randy win and that is why I am picking Randy Orton to win this match. They need to build Orton up to Wrestlemania but I am looking into Harper controlling a good amount of this match.

Women’s Championship: This is a hard one to call but I am sticking with Naomi coming up short against Bliss. I am expecting this to be an athletic and impressive match by both ladies and interested in seeing how well Naomi can handle the spotlight. My predictions for Wrestlemania is she will capture the gold in her hometown but not at the Chamber.

Elimination Chamber: Everyone is predicting that Bray will come out of this match as champion but I am going with Corbin. Corbin has been very impressive this last year and I know he is ready for the biggest opportunity in his career. This is my prediction Corbin turns face and goes to Wrestlemania against Randy Orton.

I am anticipating this to be one of the better Smackdown paperviews. Leave comments or tweet me your thoughts and opinions. @natty_b43