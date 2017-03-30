Embrace Roman Reigns

If you are one of the masses that boo Roman Reigns every single time he’s about to be pushed, this article might not be for you… Wait a minute… That’s me!

Oftentimes, it seems the WWE is shoving Roman Reigns down our throat and WWE insults our opinions with every Superman Punch delivered. We believe our voice matters, perhaps because us fans put Daniel Bryan on top of the world just three years ago at WrestleMania 30. But when it comes to one factor, it doesn’t matter if the boos drown out the cheers.

What drives anyone to a decision? Money. Do athletes generally care about the fans when making a business decision, one that affects his own paycheck? It would be senseless to leave money on the table for the sake of popularity among your neighborhood. Same thing with WWE, in the sense of they don’t want to leave money on the table. They will tune out the WWE Universe when they’re in awe of the legendary cash cow.

John Cena has been the cash cow for some time now. For the last dozen of years, Cena has been able to help WWE profit from his merchandise sells. This is why Cena has won sixteen world championships in his career. Yes, we could credit his work ethic and his prototypical superstar looks, but his merchandise is the main factor. Some great wrestlers have come into WWE with amazing work ethic, but they didn’t get pushed like John Cena. Some screamed “world champion” but never made it that far. They did not have the backbone of merchandise.

Roman Reigns is selling merchandise, not at the level Cena has been, but enough for WWE officials (Vince McMahon) to be sold on Reigns. Yes, the crowd boos and will boo when Reigns defeats the Undertaker at WrestleMania on Sunday. Yet, Reigns will still be The Guy in WWE because no matter how many boo, he’s still drawing the best sells.

So if you really want Roman Reigns out of the spotlight, stop buying his stuff and buy everyone else’s (kidding, don’t blow your money on WWE Shop). But until that one guy comes through with merchandise sells, we’ll see Reigns pushed in the likes of Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

Until then? Embrace Roman Reigns. Does he have to be your favorite? No. Can you still dislike him? Yes. But it does no good for the product to boo him in every match, let alone at WrestleMania. He doesn’t put on an awful match, actually. His matches can be entertaining and sometimes the best on the card. We just have to embrace the change, or simply stop giving him a reaction. If anything, the boos help keep Roman Reigns relevant.

This is as tough for you to read as it is for me to type. We just have to face reality on this one. We can enjoy the prime of Roman Reigns, as we pull for the other guy (no pun intended), or we can be bitter, drown the arenas with boos, and keep Reigns in the main event in the process.

As for WrestleMania this Sunday, it appears Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go down as the two men to defeat The Undertaker on the Grandest Stage of ’em All. Let’s take a moment to not ridicule WWE for having Reigns go over a 52-year-old Undertaker. Let’s applaud the WWE for actually letting someone of the next generation benefit from defeating the Undertaker at WrestleMania, something we begged for the last ten years.

Enjoy Roman Reigns! And remember… Cheer the Undertaker, don’t boo Reigns!