HeadlinesWWE News Emma Takes To Twitter After Returning From WWE Tour By Pro Wrestling Staff - May 11, 2017 – As noted, Emma was sent home from the current WWE tour after suffering an apparent shoulder injury last weekend in Liverpool. She was scheduled to be evaluated soon and posted the following graphic on Instagram today: 💕 A post shared by Emma – WWE Superstar (@tenilledashwood) on May 11, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT