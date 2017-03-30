How to Enjoy Watching WrestleMania 33

Sit back. Relax. Grab a drink, and enjoy what you see. What you’ll see this Sunday at WrestleMania 33 is 65,000 people going crazy for the super bowl of pro wrestling. What you’ll see is wrestling in its purest form with no time limits and some of the best in the business going at it. Pro wrestling has come so far as a business and this weekend will be a good time to just sit back and enjoy it. Enjoy the fact that a 50 year old man is in peak form and can still lift up a 250 lb. man and perform a move crisply on him. Enjoy the fact that someone under 6 ft. can perform moves that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Enjoy the fact that a kid gets to wrestle his hero. Enjoy a legend possibly making his last walk down the ramp to his last match. Sure, the WWE will have its usual questionable endings and bookings. However this shouldn’t take away from these superstars giving it their all to make us happy. These guys risk their lives every second they’re in the ring to make us, the fan, happy. There’s no reason to let a booking or decision take away from the art of pro wrestling. Not many guys can make the hair rise on your arm with their entrance. If Roman Reigns possibly winning takes away from this possibly being the Undertakers last match than you’re watching wrestling for the wrong reasons. We, as wrestling fans need to live in the moment this Sunday and not over think what our eyes are seeing. There’s no longer “divas” wrestling, but instead actual women wrestlers. So don’t complain about how one match is a fatal four way and the other is a one vs. all. Be excited that these females can actually put together a match longer than five minutes and keep us interested. 30 years ago this was not the case, not even five years ago outside a couple of women. Now every lady on the roster can legitimately wrestle and we should not let anything distract us from that this Sunday. This Sunday we don’t have any picturesque wrestlers that can only slam each other around. Instead, we have big guys that can be athletic in Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Kevin Owens. Along with athletes who might not be the biggest or strongest but can certainly put on a show with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin. The tag team division has teams that all have chemistry within each other. Tag teams use to be stagnant, while only a select few had chemistry together. In the RAW tag match, all three teams are like brothers with their partners. There’s so much to be excited about this Sunday by just putting everything into perspective and appreciating wrestling as the art form it is. We get caught up in the behind the scenes and the ending of matches instead of what happens before and during. WrestleMania 33 is a showcase of how far the business has come. Wrestling as a whole is better now than it ever was in the past. The matches we get treated to are like no other we have seen. Too many times now a days, fans are letting the endings and bookings ruin what truly matters. What truly matters is the show being put on in front of our eyes. So this Sunday, when watching WrestleMania 33, I ask you, the fan, to watch it with perspective and optimism because we are treated to the purest form of art in the world.

