Enzo Amore Helped Backstage (Video), WWE Star Invites Miz To SmackDown

By
William Baker
-
0

– As seen tonight at WWE Great Balls of Fire, Big Cass pick up the win against his former partner Enzo Amore. Above is video of Enzo being helped to the trainer’s room after the match.

– SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillenger took to twitter and delivered the following invitation to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz after his victory over Dean Ambrose at tonight’s Great Balls of Fire PPV:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleDean Ambrose vs. The Miz – Intercontinental Title Match: WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017
William Baker
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here