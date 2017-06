– WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has made his first public tweets since former partner Big Cass turned on him at the end of this week’s RAW, check out the tweets below:

.@BigCassWWE threw in the towel, I dried up a gangster tear with it.. But I ain't throwin in the towel w/ @TheNotoriousMMA i got nothin lose — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 21, 2017