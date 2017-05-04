Eric Bischoff Comments on Corgan Buying NWA

Eric Bischoff spoke about NWA’s sale to Billy Corgan on his recent podcast. He said he’s not sure what Corgan’s plan for NWA could be.

“He must have a plan,” Bischoff said about the development. “I don’t know what it could be though. Without the tape library, without the streaming library, without the revenue that generates or the value of the library itself. The NWA has been around a long time. It’s been run through the mill. I don’t want to call it damaged goods because it is a legacy brand. There’s an upside there. Depending on what Billy’s strategy is there is a way to build on that legacy and kind of resurrect that legacy, you never know, there could be a great opportunity there. For the life of me I can’t figure it out.”

He added, “Obviously Billy Corgan is a very creative guy based on the success he’s had in the music business. You can’t be a successful musician or be successful in the music business if you’re not a smart and creative guy. Clearly he’s a creative guy. He’s got all the creative DNA he needs. Maybe he is a guy that likes that nostalgia. Maybe he’s going to try to build on the legacy of the NWA. It has a tremendous legacy. If you go back in time and read about the NWA and the different people that have held that championship throughout the decades then, yeah, there’s a hell of a legacy to build on if you can figure out that angle of attack. Let’s hope he does. I’d love to see that happen.”