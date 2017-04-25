Eric Bischoff Reveals How Vince Convince Him to Join WWE

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Making Their Way to the Ring, and talked about why in 2001 he turned down WWE’s offer to bring him in and how Vince McMahon convinced him to join the company a year later.

ERIC SPEAKS ABOUT HIS BIGGEST CONTRIBUTIONS TO WRESTLING: “The overall contribution I like to think I made was changing the way the business worked, we wouldn’t be watching three hours of Monday Night Raw live if it wouldn’t have been for the stuff I did when I was at WCW, we wouldn’t have had the attitude if it weren’t for some of those things I did in WCW that kind of created the need for that kind of content, there’s so many, we wouldn’t be watching Cruiserweights right now on 205 Live if it wasn’t for some of the things that I brought to the table back in the 90s so I think there were a lot of contributions that I made not directly to WWE but indirectly that we still enjoy very much to this day and has led to some of their success.”

ERIC REVEALS WHY HE TURNED DOWN WWE’S FIRST ATTEMPT AT BRINGING HIM IN: “They had called about a year before and people don’t know this ya they called me about a year before you know Vince called me in whatever it was 2002. In 2001 I was in Wyoming in the summer and I got a call from JR, and JR wasn’t exactly excited to call me at the time you know he still had a chip on his shoulder a little bit and he called me and said, “hey you wanna come in and work a program?” and I said, “well, whats the program?” and he said, “well we’re working on it” and I said, “well sure, when would you want me to start?” “you gotta be here Monday” well this is like Friday and I had a house full of people, it was over the 4th of July, I had like twenty five or thirty people, friends and relatives that had driven in from all over the country for a family reunion and I’m thinking ya I’m not just gonna pick up go up there for a Monday Night Raw to participate in something what they’re not really sure what it is quite yet, it wasn’t right you know, so I politely passed and when I did I thought well that will be the last time they call me.”

HOW VINCE MCMAHON CONVINCED ERIC TO JOIN THE WWE: “We got on the phone and the first thing he said to me, and I’m paraphrasing this okay so it’s not exact words, but he basically said right out of the shoot he goes you know Eric I would like to think that if the situation would have turned out differently and you would’ve come out on top, that you would reach out to me for an opportunity to step back in…what a gracious, elegant, classy, humble thing to say.”

THE QUESTION VINCE MCMAHON ASKED ERIC WHEN HE CALLED HIM: “The one thing he did ask me, he said, well is there anything you won’t do? I said, ya I won’t move to Connecticut, other than that I’m your guy and I guess that’s all he wanted to hear is that I didn’t, I wasn’t bringing any stipulations, I wasn’t coming in with a list of things I would and wouldn’t do.”

ERIC SPEAKS ABOUT BEING BULLIED AS A CHILD AND HOW HE PUT AN END TO IT: “This was like my second or third day of school so I didn’t have any friends, nobody really sat next to me just the new thing kid going on, so he dinged me in the head right as the bus came to a stop and everybody laughed and I got up I turned around and I blasted him right in the mouth and the look of shock on his face and then of course I kicked him in the groin and I mean he was the tough guy in school and he went down and the bus driver got up pulled me out I got thrown off the bus I couldn’t ride the bus for the rest of the year and the next day in school you know he called me out I said sure why not I’ve been through this about 300 times before…it’s just what I do I show up I get beat up and then I go home, it’s alright, so I showed up and there are like twenty five thirty kids showed up at this big fight right and I just beat the piss out of him because he just the kind of bullying and the degree to which they really fought at that little school outside of Pittsburgh was way different than what I was used to. I was playing at an A game they were really pretending at a C game, and my scronny little butt at an A game outperformed his big old butt you know at a C game and from that point on I never got into another fight, that was it.”