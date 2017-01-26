Eric Bischoff Talks Drug Testing In WCW, Story Behind The Monday Night Wars Series, More

– Former WCW president Eric Bischoff joins Sean Waltman on a special crossover episode of X-Pac 12360. With Monday Night Wars, drug testing, and more topics up for discussion, the two debate whether NWO or D-Generation X were the better faction in a conversation that starts on Sean’s show and ends on this week’s new episode of Bischoff on Wrestling.

Sean asks if Eric knew that Vince McMahon told all the WWE talent they can’t talk to anyone in WCW:

No I didn’t, certainly didn’t know it. But I’m not surprised by it, having been on both sides of the equation so to speak and also working with WWE, having been in the position that I was in. It doesn’t surprise me at all. I think it’s one of those things, as you pointed out, not a lot of people know that. I certainly didn’t know it until this moment. But it doesn’t surprise me at all. He was fighting for his life, man.

Sean disputes the story told in WWE Network’s Monday Night Wars series:

On the Network they talk about [Diamond Dallas Page] calling up Scott [Hall] or Kevin [Nash] and making the overture that way. I seem to remember being out here in LA recuperating from an injury, and I was meeting with Barry Bloom about something other than wrestling, movie stuff, and he brought up the fact that the checkbook was getting opened up in WCW and some big money was being thrown around. The first thing I thought of was get Scott on the phone, because he wasn’t happy. That’s my version of how it all started. That’s my version of how it all started. Is that wrong?

Eric’s response:

My recollection of it was really more probably aligned with Page’s, because he lived right down the street from me. Whether I liked it or not, we talked all the time. Usually he talked all the time and I listened. You know Page. But Page knew where we were going and Page maintained relationships with people. I never did. I still don’t to this day…But Page maintained contact, and from what I remember when things started changing , because Page knew what I was thinking, and I don’t know whether he reached out to you, whether he reached out to them, who he reached out to. But somehow, the way I recall it, Page really reached out to Scott first. Maybe that happened simultaneously with you. Maybe you and Scott had a conversation. I don’t know. But from my perspective, that’s kind of what I remember.

Sean reveals the move to WCW didn’t go down as planned:

In our group, the way we were talking, I was going to be the first one to jump. What happened was I went to give my ninety day notice and my contract had already rolled over. So I was screwed. So Kevin and Scott could go, but I couldn’t.

Eric on drug testing in WCW:

I think drug testing was something that we felt we had to do. It was something that we felt if we didn’t do we were vulnerable. It’s a little bit like risk management in a big corporation. There’s certain things you put into place just to make sure you don’t get sued–not that you necessarily want to, but you have to.