Eric Young Comments On Ohio Valley Wrestling, Working At NXT, More

– NXT Superstar Eric Young recently appeared as a guest on Edge and Christian’s “Pod Of Awesomeness” and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On coming into the WWE system through NXT from Impact Wrestling:

“It has been cool, man. It’s like nothing but respect. Everyone treats us both great and coming in from the outside, you never know how that’s kind of going to be and working on TV for 12 or 13 years, like, you’re not sure how they’re going to look at that. Yeah, they’ve been really awesome and it has been great. It’s making me really like wrestling again.”

On attempting to come through OVW:

“I think Ohio Valley had just opened, like it had just started, and we were hoping they would maybe send us there. I was working at a brass foundry in Cambridge [Ontario], like, living on a mattress on milk crates in the basement of this house I owned.” Young continued, “and we were asking just to go there, pay us whatever and let us wrestle for a living and be there and [Laurinaitis] said to me and Bobby, the problem was we were TV ready and they were viewing OVW as a place where they would hire NFL players and bodybuilders and train them to learn their system. And there were a few guys that could work that there there, but I think they were more body-doubles for the guys that they wanted on TV to learn, so in a way we kind of dodged that bullet.”