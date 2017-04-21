Eva Marie Competes In Celebrity Gaming Showdown (Video)

– As noted, earlier this week WWE Superstar Eva Marie dressed as Laura Matsuda from Street Fighter at the ELEAGUE Street Fighter 5 Invitational. She also took part in a Celebrity Showdown gaming event with Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Bush and Lupe Fiasco, the show will air on Friday, April 28th at 10pm EST on TBS.

Check out the promos below:

So fun competing with these guys today @EL ! Heavy competition mode comes out when we are all battling for our charities ???? pic.twitter.com/2zjZEuxpUK — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) April 19, 2017