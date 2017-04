PWInsider reported on the latest update on the current status of Eva Marie and WWE. According to report, Eva Marie is expected to part ways with WWE after her current contract expires. Each side is reportedly staying silent on her status, since her time on Total Divas hasn’t been finished as of yet. Eva Marie is still contractually required to promote the show. Eva Marie hasn’t appeared at a WWE event since she was suspended for a WWE Wellness Policy violation back in August 2016.

