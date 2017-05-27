Should we be excited about the Mae Young Classic?

We know about WWE’s upcoming women’s tournament. And now we know it’s name will be the “Mae Young Classic” which is awesome but that’s about it we know about the entire tournament. So, why are we all excited about it, and should we be excited about it?

Okay, I lied, we also know it will be a 32 women tournament and it will take place on July 13 and 14. Now that’s it. We are about a month and a half away from the tournament and everything else is pure speculation. I’m personally already excited about this tournament even though I don’t know the participants, or the announcers, or the actual prize, so I’m questioning myself if I should be.

The are huge rumors that WWE will be bringing a lot of former TNA knockouts like Talia Madison(Velvet Sky) and Ashley Lane(Madison Rayne), as well as STARDOM stars and apparently already signed Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai. There are also rumors about Renee Young commentating the matches along with Jim Ross. And maybe even along Charly Caruso or Cathy Kelley. Is this enough? No. It is not.

We all are trusting WWE due to their huge success with the 2 previous tournaments. That’s it. We are about 90 days away from the tournament and even if it sounds like a lot and it may be a lot we should be getting names or bits of information from time to time.

I personally feel like WWE are aiming for major, and I mean major excitement and hype for this tournament for about 14 days before it starts. But why give us that when you start building the tournament even from today? WWE could announce the prize or a few competitors or even build it on Raw, Smackdown Live or more realistically, NXT.

I’m beyond hyped just imagining who can be on the tournament and how it will play out. But ultimately my excitement will be dead until about 2 weeks before the tournament where we get major information. I don’t know how to feel about that.

I feel like we should not be feeling all this excitement about the tournament. Not yet. But it will probably deliver and it will probably be worth the wait. All I’m saying is I really want some information since we know about it since Wrestlemania weekend.

Lastly, I want Candice LeRae to win the tournament. That’s just me.

How about all of you? Are you excited? What do you expect from the Mae Young Classic?