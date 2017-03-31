Why You Should Be Excited for Wrestlemania 33

Why Wrestlemania 33 will actually deliver and you should get hyped about it

Finally, we are here. We as wrestling fans wait an entire year for this moment to come. Wrestlemania.

The biggest show of the year, the showcase of the immortals, and this year’s ‘Mania has a really solid card yet some people are still not only not excited but actually mad about ‘Mania this year.

Why are people mad? Because Lesnar v. Goldberg is taking place? Because AJ Styles is not main eventing? Because Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Luke Harper don’t even have matches scheduled?

These are all valid reasons to be mad but look at all the reasons for which you should look forward to ‘Mania. I mean, we’re getting the best ‘Mania stage in years which definitely adds to the atmosphere factor of the show. And the card is pretty damn good as well.

Fans always complain about storylines being lazy in WWE. This year we have the 12 years in the making conclusion between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The awesomely executed over 7 months in the build matches between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

Plus, you have a Cruiserweight potential show stealer between Austin Aries and Neville, a promising ladder match, an interesting match in Roman v. Taker, and two decent women matches on the card.

I just listed some of the biggest factors to be excited about but think about AJ Styles potentially having match of the year on the grandest stage of them all, think of the amazing match Seth Rollins and Triple H are having.

How is all this not enough for anyone?

I know, it could be so much better but hey! This is what you’re getting. It’s not bad and you are watching the PPV either way so try and be optimistic and positive about it. MY opinion is that WWE are presenting a memorable and all out good show on Sunday.