Extreme Rules Rumor and Brock Lesnar’s Future Opponents

With the injury to Braun Strowman, WWE had to change plans for all storylines. The latest rumor is that Seth Rollins or Finn Balor will win the Fatal Five-way match at Extreme Rules and challenge Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire PPV for the Universal Championship.

We saw the return of Paul Heyman on last night’s RAW and he talked about how good Balor was. Monday’s RAW was the early seed planting of a future match between Lesnar and Balor.

When Lesnar defeats either Rollins or Balor, he will face Strowman at Summerslam and have matches with Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe towards the end of the year. At next year’s Royal Rumble, he will start to feud with Roman Reigns as the two have been planned to face off at WrestleMania 34.