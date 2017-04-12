Faces of Wrestling: Mo Attar

Introducing us to the WWE Universe, one fan at a time.

WWE is home to the most passionate and vocal fan base of any sports genre. Fans travel the world and back to witness their favorite superstar triumph in victory, to see the villain finally get their comeuppance after weeks of boasting, to witness history as a wrestler’s lifelong dream is finally realized by capturing the coveted championship, or to experience the unrivaled levels of energy manifested by the crowd in attendance.

Whatever the reason may be, there’s one constant: every person, whether in attendance, or watching at home, has their own reason to be invested. It’s time that we start to spotlight those fans and their stories. Welcome to the Faces of Wrestling.

Let me introduce you to Mo Attar, a super fan whom I met while attending WrestleMania 33 last week in Orlando, Florida. Mo, originally from London, England could be seen proudly touting the Universal Championship at a local pub before the show on WrestleMania Sunday.

“I used to watch wrestling with my Dad many years ago… Goldberg was the man in the WCW days and my Dad was a fan of him…”

“My Dad passed away 4 years ago, so when Goldberg returned to RAW it brought back a ton of memories… Watching anyone from back in the day is special to me for that reason.”

“When Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, I immediately bought the title with the Goldberg plates…Goldberg wrestling at WrestleMania 33 is my childhood coming full circle… Not only do I get to watch Goldberg live in person in my first-ever Mania, but I get to see him as the Universal Champion… It doesn’t get more special than this!”

“No matter the results, no matter if Goldberg loses, he’s still champion in my eyes.”

The next night on the post-mania RAW, Mo was in attendance as Goldberg made his farewell speech to the WWE Universe in what was truly an extraordinary moment for both.

Mo’s fandom led him to WrestleMania 33 where dreams of Superstars and fans intertwined in what was a truly unforgettable experience. That’s the magic of wrestling.