A report has come in that a fan was kicked out of last night’s WWE RAW in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center for blowing up a beach ball and passing it around to other fans. It was noticeable on TV that the crowd was distracted as the fan was being escorted out of the arena.

Again with this #BeachBallMania shit? I thought we were done with that in Orlando? Where's @TheKyleBurdick when you need him? 😂😂😂#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/HM1q8f3TgD — Mark Espinosa (@SportsGuy515) May 16, 2017