Fan Removed From Smackdown Live For JBL Sign

WWE removed a fan from last night’s Smackdown Live for holding up a “JBL Bullied Me” sign. One person in attendance said the fan walked near to JBL at ringside with his sign until he was removed. The crowd cheered him when he was removed by security.
Footage and photo of the fan leaving and holding up the sign can be seen below:
A fan just got kicked out for holding a "JBL Bullied Me" sign. #SuperstarShakeUp #SDLive #JBL pic.twitter.com/FnZ1mM8gUD
— The Fan's Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) April 12, 2017