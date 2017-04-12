Fans Lash Out at Paige for Supporting Donald Trump

WWE’s Paige posted a photo with Alberto Del Rio on Twitter to show off a gift AJ Lee sent her. Fans spotted a calendar of President Trump in the background which caused a lot of problems for Paige. Fans started lashing out as they took the calendar as a sign of her support for Trump. She posted a response to let people know that it was a calendar that makes fun of President Trump.

Calm down dummies. It's a calendar that is making fun. Relax. You guys are too much. pic.twitter.com/OexP2Y6JjC — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 12, 2017