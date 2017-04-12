Fans Lash Out at Paige for Supporting Donald Trump

By
Wilson
-
0

WWE’s Paige posted a photo with Alberto Del Rio on Twitter to show off a gift AJ Lee sent her. Fans spotted a calendar of President Trump in the background which caused a lot of problems for Paige. Fans started lashing out as they took the calendar as a sign of her support for Trump. She posted a response to let people know that it was a calendar that makes fun of President Trump.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here