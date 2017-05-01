Fans Reaction to the House of Horrors Match

Fans were heard in the arena at WWE Payback booing the House of Horrors segment between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. We have a clip below which you can hear a “boring” chant.

White Caste of Fear > House of Horrors 👍#WWEPayback — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 1, 2017

Nothing I do in pro wrestling is less realistic than it being pitch black outside at 6:30pm in San Jose, CA. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 1, 2017

Little Tyler sums up the house of horrors match lol. #hesconfused pic.twitter.com/MXBWVjRze7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 1, 2017