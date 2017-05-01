Fans Reaction to the House of Horrors Match

Fans were heard in the arena at WWE Payback booing the House of Horrors segment between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. We have a clip below which you can hear a “boring” chant.
House of Horrors not popular in San Jose SAP Center #WWEPayback #houseofhorrors @notsam @Rosenbergradio @dave_schilling pic.twitter.com/Dk0AqXhV77
— FAR (@CrimsonDevices) May 1, 2017
White Caste of Fear > House of Horrors
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 1, 2017
The music under this presentation of @WWEBrayWyatt & @RandyOrton is spot on. #HouseOfHorrors #WWEPayback
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 1, 2017
Where is @BenjaminSenor when you need him? #WWEPayback #HouseOfHorrors
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 1, 2017
Nothing I do in pro wrestling is less realistic than it being pitch black outside at 6:30pm in San Jose, CA.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 1, 2017
Little Tyler sums up the house of horrors match lol. #hesconfused pic.twitter.com/MXBWVjRze7
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 1, 2017