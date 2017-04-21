“Fate of the Furious” spinoff movie involving The Rock in the works, Nikki Bella on planning her wedding

– It appears that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be getting a “Fate of the Furious” spinoff movie. According to Deadline.com, Universal is planning a spinoff movie which will focus on the characters played by Johnson and Statham. The movie will likely center around The Rock’s character Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Statham’s character Decker Shaw. It is still in the early stages and will be written by Chris Morgan, who wrote “Fate of the Furious.”

– Nikki Bella recently spoke with ET Online while at the Romona Keveza bridal show in New York City. During the interview, she was asked about her upcoming wedding with John Cena airing on TV. She noted that she is leaving the door open because she feels like they have brought everyone on this journey but things are still up in the air. She said that she thinks 150 people will be there because she wants to keep it very private and intimate.

When asked about trying to plan the date and the honeymoon with Cena. She noted that she tries to talk to him slowly as it has been crazy the past few weeks since getting engaged. She said that she wants to take her time and do it maybe a year from now. “It’s hard with our schedules, ’cause I want John and I to be able to enjoy it for a week.I don’t want us to be like, ‘Oh, gonna fly in and fly right out.’ I don’t want it to be like that, so we’re trying to right now figure out, ‘OK, when can we both be together for a week or two?’ and he’s actually agreed to take me on a honeymoon. That was like a no for awhile, and nowhere like four hours on a plane because if he was needed for work, he had to be on a nonstop flight.” She noted that Cena has agreed to take her on a honeymoon, so they are looking for possible locations.