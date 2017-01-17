Female Inductee For WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class

– As noted, WWE confirmed Kurt Angle as the first officially announced inductee for this year’s class.

The female WWE Hall Of Fame inductee for this year is expected to be Beth Phoenix, according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Phoenix, is a former three-time WWE Women’s Champion and a former one-time WWE Divas Champion. She retired from the ring in 2012 and is currently married to WWE Hall Of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland.

The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will air during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida.