Female Referee Kennadi Brink Debuts On NXT (Photos)

– As noted, WWE recently signed Kennadi Brink and will become the first full-time female referee for the company. She officially made her debut at last night’s NXT event in Ocala, FL.
She refereed the match between Mary Kate and Sarah Logan, check out the photos from her debut:
