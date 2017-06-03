Female Referee Kennadi Brink Debuts On NXT (Photos)

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, WWE recently signed Kennadi Brink and will become the first full-time female referee for the company. She officially made her debut at last night’s NXT event in Ocala, FL.

She refereed the match between Mary Kate and Sarah Logan, check out the photos from her debut:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleSin Cara Teaching His Son To Wrestle (Video), New ‘Ballers’ Trailer (Video)
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here