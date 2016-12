Fight Network Looking To Extend Many Talents

Fight network has reached out to many talents about a one or two year extension to all current deals. It is believed many have agreed to it. Only major talents refusing extensions are following

-Davey Richards as he plans to retire at end of 2017

-Maria as she plans to attend Full Sail in Fall.

-Mike Bennett who plans to possibly jump to either NXT or back to ROH