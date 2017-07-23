Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

– Be sure to join us tonight at 7pm EST for tonight’s live WWE Battleground coverage, check out the final card below:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
* Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
* Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
* The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
* Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown #1 Contender
* Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
* Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kickoff Pre-Show
* Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
When the world title match become a bust will John Cena run out and save it by jumping on J. Mahal.