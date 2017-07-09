Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017 PPV

The WWE RAW brand returns to pay-per-view this evening, as WWE presents their first-ever “Great Balls Of Fire” show later tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Featured below is the officially advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show, which airs live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE 2017 WWE Universal Championship

– Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe RAW Women’s Championship

– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks RAW Tag-Team Championship

30-Minute Iron Man Match

– Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz WWE Intercontinental Championship

– The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose Ambulance Match

– Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman – Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt – Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kickoff Show Match

– Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view!