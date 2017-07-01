Final Slammiversary XV Lineup For Sunday Night’s PPV

On Sunday night, Impact Wrestling (GFW) will present their Slammiversary XV pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

ProWrestling.com will be covering the PPV this Sunday evening, which features the following advertised lineup:

SLAMMIVERSARY XV

Impact Wrestling / GFW World Championship Unification

King Mo In Lashley’s Corner, Dos Caras In El Patron’s

– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (c)

Impact Wrestling / GFW Women’s Championship Unification

– Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna (c)

Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championship Unification

– LAX (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Hijo del Fantasma & Drago vs. Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid

X-Division Championship

Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

– Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki

Strap Match

– James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III (EC3)

Full Metal Mayhem

– Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest

– Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest

– Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Christopher Adonis

Make sure to join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!