Finn Balor Apologizes For Fidget Spinner, WWE Edits Paul Heyman

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor took to Twitter and apologized to a fan who did not appreciate the brand new Balor fidget spinner, check out the exchange below:

Apologize for this – https://t.co/rFnKz2tT2p — John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) August 8, 2017

John… i was not aware, sorry. My apologies https://t.co/uwlPDkP0m8 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 8, 2017

– WWE recently edited out Paul Heyman saying “as a Jew” in a recent WWE TV promo. Check out the exchange between Paul Heyman and Max Landis, who pointed out the edit originally.

One of the weird moments in WWE recently was them editing out "as a jew" in @HeymanHustle's speech to Samoa Joe when they posted on youtube. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 8, 2017