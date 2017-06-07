Finn Bálor Arrives In Japan (Video), Sasha Banks On ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ Logo

– Arriving in Tokyo to promote WWE’s upcoming Live Events there and in Singapore, Finn Bálor reminisces about the land he called home for eight years, as well as some of his greatest moments and favorite treats in Japan.



– Seen below, Sasha Banks responded to a fan on Twitter when asked if the logo for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view resembles ‘dick and balls’. The logo has been ridiculed by fans on social media in the past week.

You can see the exchange below:

@SashaBanksWWE do you think the Great Balls of Fire logo looks like a dick and balls? pic.twitter.com/RmzdVGH5UW — Shane Wareham (@HuntRampaige) June 7, 2017