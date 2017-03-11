Finn Balor Comments After Last Night’s WWE Return

– As noted, Finn Balor made his return at the last night’s WWE Live event in Buffalo, NY. Balor teamed with United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to defeat Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.

Balor is also advertised to appear in Toronto this evening, March 11, as well as White Plains, NY on March 26.

We believe he will be involved in WrestleMania 33, he’s scheduled to compete against Rusev at WWE live events post-WrestleMania, so he could be starting a feud with him.