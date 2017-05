It appears that Finn Balor is dating WWE announcer Cathy Kelley. The two were seen walking the streets and holding hands, signaling the two are dating. Kelley’s face can’t be seen in the photo, but she posted an image on Twitter while wearing the same outfit.

when IG is down, looking at Twitter like… pic.twitter.com/PuNCXd0q4O — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 16, 2017