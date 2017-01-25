Finn Balor Hoping To Get Cleared This Week (Torn Labrum)

— According to PWInsider, Finn Balor is expected to undergo additional medical testing this week in hopes of being cleared for a return to the ring.

As noted, Balor has been injured since SummerSlam after suffering a torn labrum and was originally expected to be out 4-6 months, though the doctor who operated on him indicated that his injury was more severe than normal.

With Royal Rumble this Sunday, it isn’t out of the question to see Balor enter the match.

He’s on pace to be a factor at WrestleMania 33.