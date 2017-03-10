Finn Balor Hypes Tonight’s Return (Photo), Chris Jericho Going On Tour, Thuganomics Returns?
– As noted, Finn Balor will return at tonight’s WWE live event in Buffalo, Balor tweeted the following on tonight’s match, he hasn’t wrestled since last summer due to injury:
Back to work #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/ycUaEakjhW
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 10, 2017
– Current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho looks to be taking time away soon as a new Fozzy tour has been announced, check out the dates below:
* May 5 – Virginia Beach, VA
* May 6 – Canton, GA
* May 7 – Charlotte, NC
* May 9 – Knoxville, TN
* May 10 – Louisville, KY
* May 11 – TBA
* May 12 – Ashwaubenon, WI
* May 13 – TBA
* May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA
* May 17 – Lancaster, PA
* May 18 – Patchogue, NY
* May 19 – Asbury Park, NJ
* May 20 – Winchester, VA
* May 23 – Flint, MI
* May 24 – Joliet, IL
* May 25 – TBA
* May 26 – Pryor, OK
* May 27 – San Antonio, TX
– As noted, John Cena will host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards tomorrow night. Cena tweeted the following photo on the return of his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick:
Is the Doctor of Thuganomics making his return?
You'll have to watch @Nickelodeon #KCA TOMORROW NIGHT to find out! pic.twitter.com/VWvoNomlTI
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 10, 2017