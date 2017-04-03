Finn Balor Makes His Return Tonight On RAW (Photos, Videos)

– As seen tonight, WWE Superstar Finn Balor made his long-awaited return on tonight’s RAW from Orlando. As noted, Balor returned to working WWE live events last month.

Balor and Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the RAW main event, which saw Balor hit Coup de Grace and get the pin on Owens.

Check out photos and videos from Balor’s return tonight:

After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017