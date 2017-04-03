Finn Balor Makes His Return Tonight On RAW (Photos, Videos)

– As seen tonight, WWE Superstar Finn Balor made his long-awaited return on tonight’s RAW from Orlando. As noted, Balor returned to working WWE live events last month.
Balor and Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the RAW main event, which saw Balor hit Coup de Grace and get the pin on Owens.
Check out photos and videos from Balor’s return tonight:
EXCELLENT CHOICE, @RealKurtAngle! @FinnBalor is BACK to team with @WWERollins against @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/xW1hhhOGiy
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins' tag team partner is none other than the FIRST #UniversalChampion @FinnBalor!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/04JIm4yrfA
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor absorbs the energy of the @WWEUniverse as he makes his #RAW return! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/hitUwK0rbc
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Did you miss him? #RAW #RAWAfterMania @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Ul90NYTTSL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins stares down @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe! The #Kingslayer is ready for BATTLE on #RAW, LIVE NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vnSRFvJpKa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
A bad knee can't stop @WWERollins from causing DESTRUCTION in the main event of #RAW, LIVE on @USA_Network! @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/BWKiPmWat3
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
COUP DE GRACE! @FinnBalor picks up the victory for his team in the main event of #RAW! @WWERollins @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/yQyy8fPwVl
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor hasn't lost a beat as he plants @FightOwensFight with a #Dropkick on #RAW! @WWERolllins @SamoaJoe #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/wARq8QeL6N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
A TRIUMPHANT return for @FinnBalor! #FinnsBack #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gJlJ22e1zw
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017