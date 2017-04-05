Finn Balor On Being Mentally And Physically Stronger, Not ‘Throwing In The Towel’

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with ESPN about a wide variety of topics including overcoming his shoulder injury and returning on this week’s RAW episode, check out the highlights below:

On suffering the shoulder injury:

“I kind of looked around and I thought, ‘Well, there’s two things that can happen here. You can tell the referee that you think you seriously hurt your shoulder and to stop the match, or you can get back in the ring and assess it in 30 seconds.’ I came 16 years to this point. I’m not going to throw in the towel a moment earlier than I think I have to.”

On coming back mentally and physically stronger:

“The injury was very fitting on my career … like it was meant to be. It gave me something to overcome again. There was always an obstacle in the way, this was just another one. The challenge has been as much mental as it was physical. I feel now like I’ve come back not only physically stronger, but mentally as well.”