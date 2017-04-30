Finn Balor On MizTV (Video), WWE Payback Attendance, Bayley ‘Hometown Hugs’ T-Shirts

– Seen below, Finn Balor appeared on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse during tonight’s WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show and ended with Balor taking out the Miz.
Maybe @mikethemiz CAN'T join The #BalorClub, but he CAN join "The @FinnBalor Just Kicked My A** Club!" #WWEPayback #MizTV @marysemizanin pic.twitter.com/QZ8uHyhh22
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
– Michael Cole announced that tonight’s event recorded 13,694 fans in attendance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
– WWE sold limited edition “Hometown Hugs” t-shirts for RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at tonight’s Payback pay-per-view in San Jose, check out the tweet below:
Exclusively at the @SAPCenter tonight only! Limited quantity. Get your hug on, Bay Area! #WWEPayback #RAW pic.twitter.com/YmIsktDYON
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2017