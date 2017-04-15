Finn Balor pulled from WWE live events, Shane McMahon responds to Dave Bautista

– As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor reportedly suffered a concussion during his singles match with Jinder Mahal on this past Monday’s episode of RAW. The concussion happened when Balor took a stiff forearm shot to the head.

Balor has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events and did not work Friday’s event in Providence. He will most likely be evaluated at Monday’s RAW TV event to see if he is medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

– Dave Bautista was asked on Twitter if he watched WrestleMania 33. He noted that he did and gave Shane McMahon a critique of his match with AJ Styles, which opened the main card. This led to McMahon jokingly responding to Bautista.

I watched my homie @shanemcmahon match and gave him my full critique. Of which he replied… #Bluetista 😖 https://t.co/8Gw5VvPqFU — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 14, 2017

– The WWE Network has added Prime Time Wrestling content to the streaming service. Here are the episodes that were recently added:

Prime Time Wrestling 115 – 05/18/1987 (Video One, Inc. – Baltimore, MD)

Prime Time Wrestling 123 – 07/13/1987 (Video One, Inc. – Baltimore, MD)

Prime Time Wrestling 124 – 07/20/1987 (Video One, Inc. – Baltimore, MD)

Prime Time Wrestling 125 – 07/27/1987 (Video One, Inc. – Baltimore, MD)

Prime Time Wrestling 126 – 08/03/1987 (Video One, Inc. – Baltimore, MD)