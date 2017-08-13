Will Finn Balor’s ‘Demon King’ Persona Awaken For SummerSlam?

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with IGN to help promote his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam on August 20th, check out the highlights below:

On the possibility that the Demon awakens next Sunday:

“You know the Demon only comes out in certain special situations,” Balor said, “and I don’t think my match at SummerSlam against Bray Wyatt calls for it necessarily. I think I’m perfectly capable of handling that on on my own, as Finn Balor. The Demon is something I have to personally tap into and believe in and draw from and the opportunity hasn’t arose and the situation hasn’t presented itself yet. The story hasn’t required it.”

“Bray, right now, sure he’s playing mind games but I’m not afraid of that stuff,” Balor added. “And if he wants to play mind games, I’ll play them too. But there’s this belief that the Demon needs to come out at every pay-per-view, or at least on the ‘Big Four,’ and if need be I’ll draw on that power, but right now I’m just enjoying being myself and kicking ass.”