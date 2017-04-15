Finn Balor shares photo of Jinder Mahal, AJ Lee reflects on Big E accidentally hitting her during entrance

– Former WWE star AJ Lee recently did a Q&A at a book signing and during the signing, she was asked about when Big E accidentally hit her while was walking to the ring with Big E and Dolph Ziggler. It was when Big E was stretching his arms back and mistakenly hit her hard in the chest. Lee said that she played it up afterward and said she was hurt for the week. She noted that Big E is the most gentle giant and that he was on the verge of tears once they got to back and asked if she was okay. She thought that she would make him feel bad about it for a little while because they were really good friends.

– As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor reportedly suffered a concussion during his singles match with Jinder Mahal on this past Monday’s episode of RAW. The concussion happened when Balor took a stiff forearm shot to the head. Balor sent this tweet to Mahal with an “injured head” emoji: