Finn Balor Suffered Concussion on Raw

Finn Balor suffered a concussion on Raw during his match with Jinder Mahal this past Monday. It happened when he took an elbow from Mahal after bouncing off the ropes.

Jinder Mahal knocks Finn Balor out pic.twitter.com/pBPkKg7uXC — Lightskin Migos (@PrinceMarcus_24) April 11, 2017

There is no word of how long he will be out of action. He will have to pass the WWE ImPACT testing, so he could be out for a couple of weeks or months. Fans shouldn’t expect WWE to release a statement on Balor’s condition, as they have typically kept concussion injuries in the dark.