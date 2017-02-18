Finn Balor’s Official Return Date Revealed

– WWE has announced that Finn Balor will be returning to live events beginning March 10 in Buffalo, and he is also being advertised for the March 11 show in Toronto and the March 26 house show in White Plains, NY.

As noted, Balor has been out of action since the summer of last year after tearing up his shoulder in a match against Seth Rollins and obviously was in the middle of being heavily pushed before his injury.

No word on when Balor will make his return to WWE TV and what sort of participation he will have at WrestleMania 33.