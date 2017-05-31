First-Ever Female Ladder Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As seen tonight, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon officially announced the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the upcoming pay-per-view on June 18th.

Check out the updated card:

* WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* Money In The Bank Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens (WWE US Champion) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous article** SPOILERS ** Impact Wrestling Results From India
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here