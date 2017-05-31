First-Ever Female Ladder Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank

– As seen tonight, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon officially announced the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the upcoming pay-per-view on June 18th.
There's NO fear here! The Women's #MITB #LadderMatch competitors are READY to MAKE HISTORY! #TalkingSmack @BeckyLynchWWE @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/tjYCdQduSJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2017
Check out the updated card:
* WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
* Money In The Bank Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens (WWE US Champion) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos