First-Ever “House of Horrors” Match Set For WWE Payback, Interesting Twist

– It was announced tonight that the first-ever “House of Horrors” match will take at WWE Payback, it will feature current WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly enough, it was announced on tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition that Bray Wyatt will be joining the red brand, we could see a potential RAW vs. SmackDown superstar match.

Check out the updated card for the WWE Payback event:

* House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville