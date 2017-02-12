First-Ever Kurt Angle Vs. Alberto Del Rio Match Taking Place Today

What Culture Pro Wrestling will be holding their True Destiny show today at 1:10 pm EST. Fans can purchase the event via the FITE App, which can be downloaded on your cell phone, tablet and other mobile devices for free, and can also stream to Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Tickets start at just £20, and ringside tickets range from £25 to £75. You can buy tickets here.

The event will be headlined by the first-ever meeting of Kurt Angle and Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio in WWE. Here is the final card for the event:

— Singles Match: Kurt Angle vs. Alberto Del Rio.

— WCPW Championship Match: Drew Galloway © vs. Joe Hendry.

— Open Challenge Ladder WCPW Tag Team Championship Match: Moss & Slater © vs. TBA

— Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet.

— Singles Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Travis Banks.

— I Quit Match: Rampage vs. Primate.

— Singles Match: Bea Priestley vs. Tessa Blanchard.

— Singles Match: Drago vs. Pentagon Jr.