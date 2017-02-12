First Look At The New WWE Elimination Chamber Structure (Photos)

As noted, WWE has been promoting an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Check out the following photos of the “all-new” structure that have been trending on social media before tonight’s event.

Here’s your all new Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/lkXqP1WJy4 — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) February 12, 2017