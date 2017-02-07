First WWE Fastlane Match Revealed

– WWE officially announced Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman as the first official match for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley on tonight’s RAW.

Fastlane takes place on March 5th from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

