Forbes Reveals List Of Ten Highest Paid WWE Superstars

– Forbes published another look at this year’s ten highest paid WWE wrestlers.

It appears Brock Lesnar overtook John Cena for top spot, Cena earned $9.5 million in 2015, while Lesnar took home $6 million in 2016.

The estimates are for the 2016 year, and use data compiled from “WWE’s public filings, booking contracts and pay documents as well as interviews with industry insiders.”

Check out the list below:

10. Randy Orton – $1.9 million

9. Seth Rollins – $2 million

8. The Undertaker – $2 million

7. Shane McMahon – $2.2 million

6. AJ Styles – $2.4 million

5. Dean Ambrose – $2.7 million

4. Roman Reigns – $3.5 million

3. Triple H – $ 3.8 million

2. John Cena – $8 million

1. Brock Lesnar – $12 million