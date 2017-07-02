Former British Wrestler Reportedly Involved In Death Of His Ex-Wife

U.K. media outlet The Daily Mail reported this weekend that former British professional wrestler, Jimmy Breaks, was arrested following the death of his ex-wife.

According to the report in The Daily Mail, Breaks’ ex-wife, Donna Cowley, was beaten to death in her home in Gran Canaria, officially passing away later that same day at a local hospital at 47 years of age.

Breaks, 80, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and will be kept pending more information regarding the death of Cowley. The results of Cowley’s death are expected to be available soon.

Jimmy Breaks, who had the nickname “Cry Baby,” was a popular babyface in World Of Sport during his active pro wrestling career. Breaks, who has yet to be formerly charged with any crimes in connection to the passing of his ex-wife, held numerous titles, including the British Lightweight Championship, during the 1960s.