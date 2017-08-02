Former Knockouts Champion On Returning To GFW

– Former TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams recently spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section, and below is what she had to say about a possible return to GFW/TNA:

“That’s the million dollar question,” Adams said. “I go back and forth with having this huge identity crisis with myself. ‘No, I’m not just a mom. I’m still this sexy athlete that can go in the ring and drop an elbow off the top turnbuckle on anybody and will do moves that I have never done but do them on TV. I’m still that person. I’m still that Brooke.’ I think I have that internal battle.

“At the end of the day, I still don’t know. What if I go back for selfish reasons and I get hurt? What if I can’t care for my son the way I need to? What if I break my neck or become paralyzed? I’m still battling that to figure out what it is I want to do as far as wrestling. Right now, I’m trying to help people get to their fitness goals. Is that my new passion? Can I do both? It’s up in the air.”