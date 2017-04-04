Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts On SmackDown

– Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his official main roster debut at tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Orlando.
During a segment involving The Miz and Maryse dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella, a violinist appeared on the ramp and started playing Nakamura’s theme music, eventually leading to him making his entrance. Nakamura simply took in the moment to a big pop before his music started back up.
It was also announced to the crowd that Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler will be tonight’s dark main event.
