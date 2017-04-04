Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts On SmackDown

– Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his official main roster debut at tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Orlando.

During a segment involving The Miz and Maryse dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella, a violinist appeared on the ramp and started playing Nakamura’s theme music, eventually leading to him making his entrance. Nakamura simply took in the moment to a big pop before his music started back up.

It was also announced to the crowd that Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler will be tonight’s dark main event.

Check out photos and video from Nakamura’s debut:

Leave it to @ShinsukeN to have an entrance fit for a king… a king of STRONG STYLE, that is! #SDLive #KingOfStrongStyle pic.twitter.com/HtXLRrJOdi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2017